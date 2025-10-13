 Rajasthan News: Army Major Killed, 4 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Jaisalmer
Rajasthan News: Army Major Killed, 4 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Jaisalmer

A 33-year-old Major, a native of Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Ramgarh hospital. Four others, including a Lieutenant Colonel, two Major rank officers and the driver, sustained injuries, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Jaisalmer: An army officer was killed and four others were injured when their vehicle overturned near Gamnewala village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Ramgarh when the officers were on their way to Longewala in the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to the Army hospital after being given initial treatment at a local facility.

