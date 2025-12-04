Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2-Day India Visit Begins Today; Know What's On Agenda - 10 Points

File pic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin | X | @narendramodi

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to begin a two-day visit to India on Thursday, a trip highlighted by a private dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 23rd edition of the India-Russia annual summit. The visit is being closely watched for its strategic significance, particularly amid shifting global alignments and continuing turbulence in the Ukraine conflict.

Here Are 10 Key Points On The Visit:

1. Putin’s arrival in New Delhi is expected this evening. Shortly after he lands, Prime Minister Modi will host him for a private dinner, a gesture mirroring the warm hospitality Putin extended during Modi’s Moscow trip in July 2024. This informal meeting is designed to allow both leaders to reconnect before formal discussions begin.

2. Friday’s programme opens with a ceremonial welcome, after which President Putin will proceed to Rajghat to honour Mahatma Gandhi. Laying a wreath at the memorial has become a customary stop for visiting dignitaries.

3. The core engagement of the visit will be the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, set to take place at Hyderabad House. The summit will include high-level talks as well as a working lunch hosted by the Prime Minister for the Russian delegation.

4. New Delhi plans to push for faster delivery of pending defence equipment, some of which has been delayed due to supply chain disruptions following the Ukraine war.

5. One major focus will be the S-400 air defence system. India’s 2018 deal for five units, worth USD 5 billion, has seen three delivered so far. The remaining two are expected by mid-next year. The system played a crucial defensive role during Operation Sindoor, raising interest in its timely completion.

6. Talks may also cover India’s interest in the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. India is assessing several next-gen platforms, with the Rafale, F-21, F/A-18 and Eurofighter Typhoon among the competitors.

7. Energy cooperation will be another major component, especially the effects of US sanctions on India’s ability to continue importing Russian crude. Moscow expects temporary fluctuations but insists it intends to maintain steady supplies.

8. Alongside the leaders’ summit, Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov will hold separate discussions on sensitive defence projects.

9. Putin’s arrival coincides with strains in India-US relations, including newly imposed US tariffs, 50 per cent on several categories of Indian goods and 25 per cent on items tied to India’s Russian oil purchases.

10. Putin is also expected to brief Modi on recent US diplomatic moves concerning Ukraine, while India reiterates its stance that negotiation and diplomacy remain the only viable way to end the conflict.