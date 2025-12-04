West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had held a protest rally against SIR in Malda.

Addressing the gathering, Mamata alleged that the SIR is the brainchild of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Elections will be announced in February. Amit Shah had done SIR to capture West Bengal. If SIR is not done then they will forcibly oust the present government. We can understand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s tactics. It will not be easy to capture Bengal. If you want to capture Bengal, then do it democratically by people’s vote. I will start a ‘May I help you’ camp from December 12. Nobody should be worried about SIR,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the NDA led central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated, “Some are fighting on the basis of religion. Waqf property law has been made by the central government. In the state Assembly, we resisted it and filed a case in the Supreme Court, which is ongoing. As long as we are here, we will not let anyone touch them. Whoever it may be, I will not allow anyone to touch religious places. I do not do communal politics.”

Meanwhile, according to saffron camp sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a separate meeting with Bengal BJP MPs at the national capital and had asked them to be with the people ahead of 2026 Assembly elections.

“The Prime Minister has informed Bengal MPs that the voter's list is being rectified. SIR won’t stop and will get over soon. BJP MPs should concentrate at their work and be with the people at their constituencies for good results in the 2026 Assembly election. The Prime Minister had also inquired about his rally at Ranaghat in Bengal in December,” said the party sources.