Chhattisgarh News: Local Protests Disrupt Mining Operations At SECL’s Amera Opencast Mines In Surguja

Local Protests Disrupt Mining Operations At SECL’s Amera Opencast Mines In Surguja |

Raipur: The interference from locals and their demonstration against coal mining in Amera Opencast Mines of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) leads to disruption in mining activity at the coal mine.

Amera Opencast Mines having capacity of 1.0 MTPA is located in Bishrampur area of Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.

SECL Public Relation Officer Sanish Chandra mentioned in a press release on December 3, 2025 that mining activities were halted due to interference from the locals and was later restored.

The official communique further mentioned that the land required for the mine is located in the villages of Parsodikala, Amera, Poohputra, and Katkona, totaling 664,184 hectares. The land was acquired in 2001. Mining operations began in 2011 after possession of a portion of the acquired land was obtained.

Production continued until 2019, but mining was halted due to intense opposition from some villagers demanding profits in excess of legal/approved provisions.

The release further mentioned, according to reports, the villagers were instigated by elements involved in antisocial and illegal activities (such as coal theft). FIRs have also been filed in this regard.

In 2024, after the state administration intervened and acquired additional land and provided the affected families (PAPs) with the prescribed compensation and R&R benefits, mine operations resumed. The land reclamation process has been ongoing in phases since then. To date, approximately ₹10 crore in compensation has been distributed to the PAPs of Parsodikala village, and employment is being provided as agreed by the District R&R Committee.

As mining operations progressed toward Parsodikala, landowners were again instigated by some anti-social elements and refused to vacate their land—acquired under the Coal Bearings (Acquisition and Development) Act, 1957. They also resorted to violent activities, disrupting mine operations from 08-11-2025. The district and state administrations have been requested to intervene in this matter.

On 03-12-2025, at 10:00 a.m., district administration officials—ASP, SDM, Tehsildar—and mine officials arrived at the project site to negotiate with the protesting villagers and restart operations. However, the villagers refused the administration's appeal and began pelting stones at the officials and police force, injuring several officers, including the ASP, the PRO mentioned.

At around 1:00 pm, the Additional Collector of Surguja district also reached the spot and tried to defuse the tension, but the crowd became more violent and pelted stones at him too, injuring him.

As the situation escalated, additional police were called in and the rioting crowd was dispersed. Mining equipment was subsequently redeployed, and mining operations partially resumed at 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, locals said, it is their only source of livelihood and will not vacate till proper compensation is not provided.