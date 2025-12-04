Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves M-URJA Scheme, 50% Rebate On Power Bills From December 1

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai |

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, under the chair of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, approved the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Urja Rahat Jan Abhiyan (M-URJA) scheme, effective from December 1, 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao while having a press briefing at Mahanadi Bhawan of Chhattisgarh state secretariat on Wednesday, announced that Chhattisgarh Cabinet under the chairmanship of CM Sai decided to implement M-URJA scheme to provide instant relief to electricity consumers. Under the scheme the state government provides a 50 percent discount on electricity bills for domestic consumers for consumption up to 200 units per month. This benefit is extended to consumers using up to 400 units, covering the first 200 units for a period of one year. The M-URJA scheme is projected to benefit 42 lakh consumers across the state and is aligned with the promotion of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijali Yojana.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DyCM Sao said the decision will provide relief to domestic consumers and also encourage them to install solar power systems on their roofs.

Meanwhile, major opposition party Congress condemned the decision and said it is an attempt to cheat the public. Chief Spokesperson of Congress party Chhattisgarh unit Sushil Anand Shukla said, Sai government took the decision under the pressure of opposition. Congress state president Deepak Baij declared publicly after SIR exercise concludes Congressmen gherao the CM House.

We keep on protesting, till the government does not announce 50% discount on power bills up to 400 units. Earlier there was a provision that, whatever the power consumption, every domestic consumer was getting a 50% discount on power bills up to 400 units. But the present government put a condition of 400 units, surpassing the limit of 400 units, consumers will be bereaved of the scheme, he said.

Sai Cabinet other Decisions:

Rules Amendment: Approved amendments to the Chhattisgarh Store Purchase Rules-2002 to promote local small/micro industries, streamline procurement, and ensure clarity on the GeM portal.

Legislative Drafts: Cleared the drafts for the Chhattisgarh Private University (Establishment and Operation) (Amendment) Bill-2025 and the Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments Amendment Bill-2025.