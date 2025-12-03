 Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will get a huge reward of ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winners list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Pelican Wednesday Night results will be declared today, December 03, 2025, at 8 PM. The first prize winner will get a huge reward of ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winners list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery December 03, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Lottery Results

You can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites:

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed Payment
Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed Payment

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Just visit the site and follow the steps to view the results.

Lottery is Legal in 13 States of India

Lottery is legally allowed in only 13 states in India. These include:

Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize money, with the first prize going up to ₹1 crore. The tickets for lotteries like Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also affordable, starting as low as ₹6, making them accessible to everyone while offering a chance to win big.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 2, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

ED Seizes Cash, Digital Evidence and incriminating Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks...

ED Seizes Cash, Digital Evidence and incriminating Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks...

Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed...

Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed...

ED Attaches ₹2.04 Crore Properties Of Chennai Pharma Firm Owner Linked To Contaminated Cough Syrup...

ED Attaches ₹2.04 Crore Properties Of Chennai Pharma Firm Owner Linked To Contaminated Cough Syrup...

VIDEO: Tea Vendor Assaults Woman At Barabanki Railway Station While Bystanders Look On

VIDEO: Tea Vendor Assaults Woman At Barabanki Railway Station While Bystanders Look On