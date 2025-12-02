West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Ahead of 2026 Assembly election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had presented the report card titled ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ (Narrative of Development) mentioning about the works done by Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the last 14 years ever since they came to power in 2011.

Addressing the media from the state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata also criticized the NDA led central government for withholding the long due funds of West Bengal.

“The central government had blocked Rs. 1.87 crore of the state of the central government sponsored schemes like MGNREGA, rural housing under the PM Awaas Yojana, and village road construction. Before the central government had frozen the funds Bengal had always topped in MGNREGA and rural housing for four times.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mamata also mentioned that after TMC came to power, it has generated over two crore jobs in the state since 2011 and with an additional target of one crore jobs in the future.

“At least one lakh people will get job in Deucha Pachami coal mine. Under social security programme like Lakshmir Bhandar over 2.2 crore women are receiving monthly assistance. In food security scheme Khadya Sathi, over nine crore people are being benefited,” further mentioned Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also stated that her government had enhanced the budget in the health sector at least six times.

“If some friends of mine try to mislead people we will guide people. The money is withheld as the only mistake we made is that we came first in the country several times,” added the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari however, nullified the claims of the Chief Minister and said she is ‘telling lies to the people’.