TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Over the past year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), acting on citizen complaints, facilitated the disconnection and blacklisting of more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages. The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has also issued directions for SIM binding for the prevention of misuse of telecommunication identifiers to ensure telecom cybersecurity.

“The DoT has observed that some of the app-based communication services that are utilising Indian mobile numbers for identification of their customers, users or for provisioning or delivery of services, allow users to consume their services without the availability of the underlying SIM within the device in which app app-based communication service is running. This feature is being misused to commit cyber-frauds, especially from operating outside the country,” said an official.

“The issue of SIM binding in messaging apps and its misuse has been raised by multiple government bodies and agencies. DoT issued directions on November 28 to prevent the misuse of telecommunication identifiers and to safeguard the integrity and security of the telecom ecosystem," the official said.

The agency officials said that long‑lived web/desktop sessions let fraudsters control victims’ accounts from distant locations without needing the original device or SIM, which complicates tracing and takedow.

