 Rajasthan Man Mangat Singh Arrested, Sent On Three-Day Remand For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan ISI
Rajasthan Man Mangat Singh Arrested, Sent On Three-Day Remand For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan ISI

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
X @ANI

Jaipur: Mangat Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, was sent on a three-day police remand on Saturday after being arrested on Friday for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, officials said on Saturday.

The Rajasthan Intelligence took Singh into custody under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar said, "Mangat Singh was arrested yesterday under the Official Secrets Act. Today, he was sent for a three-day police remand..."

Kumar added, "Mangat Singh, who claimed to be a 'siddh purush,' was very famous in Alwar. He used to forcibly take money from people under the pretext of conducting rituals... When we put him under surveillance, we found that he was connected to a Pakistan ISI agent whose number is saved in his phone with the names 'Isha Sharma' and 'Isha Boss'."

He further said, "Investigations revealed that he had transferred sensitive strategic information to Pakistan. Investigations also revealed transactions amounting to Rs 8,000 and Rs 1,500. We are also looking into other transactions... After the Operation Sindoor, the Rajasthan CID and intelligence agencies are actively monitoring and taking action against spies..."

Police officials said that during surveillance of the cantonment area in Alwar, the activities of Mangat Singh, a resident of Govindgarh, Alwar, were found suspicious. Mangat Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation.

The CID Intelligence arrested him, and a case was registered at the Special Police Station, Jaipur, according to the Rajasthan Police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

