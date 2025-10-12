 J&K Congress To Discuss Rajya Sabha Poll Strategy After Talks With NC
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra |

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra on Sunday said the party's top brass in the Union territory will discuss the deliberations held between its high command in Delhi and the National Conference (NC) on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 24.

Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), said the core group will decide on the next course of action after deliberating on the issue.

"We have called a meeting of the party's core committee to inform them about the deliberations held between the party's central leadership and the NC," Karra told reporters here before the meeting on Sunday.

The JKPCC chef said he would seek the opinion of the party's core group in J-K about the next course of action.

Top leaders of J-K Congress are meeting at the party headquarters here to discuss strategy for the forthcoming polls to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union territory.

article-image

Karra is chairing the meeting, which will have key party leaders from both the Kashmir and Jammu regions in attendance.

The National Conference on Friday named candidates for three Rajya Sabha seats, saying it has left one seat open as talks with the Congress were going on.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled to be held on October 24.

