Bengaluru: Rowdy Arrested For Beating Milk Shop Owner In Front Of His Family Over Parking Dispute; Caught Kicking His Own Bodyguards On Camera - VIDEO

Rowdy Arrested For Beating Milk Shop Owner In Front Of His Family Over Parking Dispute | X

Bengaluru, October 12: A 36-year-old rowdysheeter has been reportedly arrested by the Hebbagodi police for allegedly assaulting a milk shop owner in front of his wife after a heated argument over vehicle parking in Electronics City Phase II. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the milk parlour and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the rowdy is beating the milk shop owner with kicks and punches. He is also seen kicking his own bodyguards in the footage, claiming that they were not able to scare people.

Incident Details

The accused has been identified as Tarun Chaudhury who is a native of Bihar and is involved in real-estate dealings in Bengaluru. He reportedly attacked Gopal HV (42) who is the shop owner on the night of October 9 at around 10 pm.

Parking Dispute

According to the police, Chaudhury arrived at the shop in a black Range Rover along with two bodyguards. After asking who the shop owner was, he demanded a stick from his aides and entered the shop to assault Gopal. When Gopal’s wife tried to stop him, Chaudhury allegedly attacked her too.

'Hit With Slipper'

Gopal stated in the FIR that Chaudhury threatened him and his wife of shooting them and also running over his car if they parked their milk van in front of the shop. He also said that he hit them with slippers.

Viral Video

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Chaudhury not only attacking the couple but also kicking and punching his own bodyguards when they tried to stop him.

Police Action

Police have reportedly booked Chaudhury under BNS Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

He has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is underway.