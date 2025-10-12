 'I Have No Complaints': Jitan Ram Manjhi After HAM(S) Gets 6 Seats In NDA's Final Seat-Sharing - VIDEO
ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Jitan Ram Manjhi |

Patna: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday said that he has no complaints over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, under which his party has been allotted six seats to contest.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement of the seat-sharing formula, Manjhi stated that he fully accepts the decision made by the NDA leadership.

"In the Parliament, we were given only one seat, were we upset? Similarly, if we got only 6 seats, it is the decision of the high command. We accept it... We are content with what we have been given. I have no complaints," said Manjhi.

The ruling NDA on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing formula for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. As per the arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) will contest on 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) have been given six seats each.

The announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, who shared the details on the social media platform X.

Tawde wrote, "Organized and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again." Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan stated that "Bihar is ready" and that the NDA government will once again be formed in the state.

He said, "Bihar is ready -- Once again an NDA government, this time with full strength alongside #BiharFirstBihariFirst!" The seat-sharing announcement followed intense discussions among leaders of the NDA allies after the Election Commission declared the poll schedule.

Polling for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The NDA will face the Opposition's INDIA bloc in the upcoming elections. The INDIA bloc comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress, the CPI(ML) Liberation, the CPI, the CPI(M), and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani.

This year's elections will also mark the entry of political strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party into Bihar's electoral arena.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2.

