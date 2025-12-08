Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead; Dramatic Video Shows Exact Moments Of Accident

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control in Telangana, 1 Dead; Dramatic Video Shows Exact Moments Of Accident | X/Telugu scribe

Mancherial: A horrific incident surfaced from Telangana's Mancherial district on Monday (December 8), where a speeding bike crashed into the divider of a flyover. The incident was caught on camera and the dramatic video surfaced online. At the time of the incident, there were two people travelling on the bike.

One of the youths died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Kondaparthi Sandeep, reported Telugu Scribe. Meanwhile, another youth, identified as 26-year-old Mittapelli Suman, sustained serious injuries.

Dramatic Video Of The Accident (Viewers Discretion Required):

The incident took place on Sunday at around 11:57 pm. The viral clip shows a speeding bike with two youths rammed into the divider. After crashing into the divider, the bike skidded for a few metres. Passersby immediately rushed to the spot after hearing the loud noise.

After the incident, a large amount of dust plumed into the air. In the video, it could be figured out that the bike must have lost control due to high speed. The police were then informed. Cops reportedly rushed Suman to a government hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Car Collides With Bike In UP's Bijnor:

Last week, a tragic road accident on Chandpur Bypass Road in Bijnor claimed the life of one man and left two others critically injured after a speeding car rammed into the motorcycle. Due to the impact of the collision, all three riders were flung into the air. The bike’s rider, identified as Akhilesh, an inter-college clerk, was dragged on the car’s bonnet.

According to reports, Akhilesh, a native of Mainpuri and employed as a clerk at Dayanand Inter College in Heempur Deepa, lived on rent in the Syau area of Chandpur. On Saturday evening, he had attended a wedding in Ismailpur along with his neighbour Abhishek and Abhishek’s young son, Yuvi. The trio was returning on a single motorcycle when, near Kafeel Nursing Home, a high-speed car crashed into the bike before they could react.