 Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Dramatic Video
In a shocking incident, a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area. The video shows a Haryana Roadways bus moving on what appears to be the main road when a bike tried to cross the road without noticing the vehicle.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air

Chandigarh: A spine--chilling incident surfaced from Haryana, where a roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The incident was caught on CCTV and the video soon went viral on social media. The exact location where the accident took place is not known.

The video shows a Haryana Roadways bus moving on what appears to be the main road when a bike tried to cross the road without noticing the vehicle. The incident took place on November 18 at around 1:20 pm.

Disturbing Video Of The Incident:

In the clip it could be seen that the driver of the bus applied brakes moments before the collision. However, due to the momentum of the vehicle, it collided with the bike.

After the collision, the couple travelling on the bike were flung into the air. The video shows that as the bus stopped after the accident, the conductor and other passengers got down and rushed towards the injured couple.

Punjab Accident Claims 2 Lives And Injures 15 As Bus Carrying Forty Passengers Crashes Into Canter...
According to online reports, the couple survived the collision. It is not clear whether any police complaint was filed against the driver of the bus. The police has not yet responded to the viral video.

Some social media users claimed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, while others pointed out that it was the rider's fault.

The incident raised concerns about road safety in the country.

Scorpio Flips While Overtaking In Rajasthan:

A tragic incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Bikaner, where a speeding car overturned and flipped several times while overtaking a tractor trolley on Thursday. The incident was caught on CCTV. According to reports, the accident occurred after the driver of the car lost control. The video shows a speeding white-coloured Scorpio coming from behind and, in the pursuit to overtake a tractor, it turned turtle and flipped four times.

