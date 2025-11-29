Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Dramatic Video

Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air (Screengrab) | X

Chandigarh: A spine--chilling incident surfaced from Haryana, where a roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The incident was caught on CCTV and the video soon went viral on social media. The exact location where the accident took place is not known.

The video shows a Haryana Roadways bus moving on what appears to be the main road when a bike tried to cross the road without noticing the vehicle. The incident took place on November 18 at around 1:20 pm.

Disturbing Video Of The Incident:

Bus and Bike Collide at Unmarked Haryana Junction, CCTV Shows Near-Fatal Miss



CCTV from a rural Haryana intersection captures a Haryana Roadways bus moving on what appears to be the main road when a motorcycle cuts across without stopping. The bus brakes hard but the bike is… pic.twitter.com/W5gB3Cj4r3 — SA News Karnataka (@sanewsKarnataka) November 28, 2025

In the clip it could be seen that the driver of the bus applied brakes moments before the collision. However, due to the momentum of the vehicle, it collided with the bike.

After the collision, the couple travelling on the bike were flung into the air. The video shows that as the bus stopped after the accident, the conductor and other passengers got down and rushed towards the injured couple.

According to online reports, the couple survived the collision. It is not clear whether any police complaint was filed against the driver of the bus. The police has not yet responded to the viral video.

Some social media users claimed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, while others pointed out that it was the rider's fault.

Haryana Road Accident | X

The incident raised concerns about road safety in the country.

