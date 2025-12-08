 Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details
The IMD has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Monday, the capital city woke up at 06: 19 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 42 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The persistent rain may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Monday, the capital city woke up at 06: 19 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 42 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 66 per cent.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food, and be ready for power cuts.

Yellow alert in these regions

The rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Theni, Vellore, Puducherry, Karaikal, Sivaganga, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions.

Weather forecast for December 8

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 68 per cent.

