 VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP Anurag Thakur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP Anurag Thakur

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP Anurag Thakur

As Parliament debates the 150-year-old Vande Mataram, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday targeted the Opposition and said that the British had a problem with Vande Mataram, Jinnah had a problem with it, and now he wants to ask whether the 'Munna of Jinnah' also has an issue with it.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaking in Lok Sabha during Vande Mataram debate | IANS

New Delhi, Dec 8: As Parliament debates the 150-year-old Vande Mataram, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday targeted the Opposition and said that the British had a problem with Vande Mataram, Jinnah had a problem with it, and now he wants to ask whether the 'Munna of Jinnah' also has an issue with it.

Speaks in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary Context

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Anurag Thakur said, “This year is quite special as we are celebrating the 150th anniversaries of Birsa Munda, Sardar Patel, and also Vande Mataram. I am grateful to the Speaker and my party leadership, including Prime Minister Modi, for initiating this debate. It was PM Modi who started this.”

Cites Emergency and Constitution Violation

FPJ Shorts
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO

He added, “When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the Emergency was imposed and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi violated the Constitution. There was no discussion then. Today, PM Modi has spoken about its history and cultural impact. I believe Vande Mataram will become an inspirational document.”

Says Congress ‘Fears’ Vande Mataram

“Vande Mataram is not just a song, it is a ‘Maha Mantra.’ I want to clarify that it is neither a religious nor a party or individual song. Vande Mataram represents national pride and Indian culture. It is a tradition of national devotion — and that is why the Congress fears it,” he said.

Questions Absence of Congress MPs During Debate

“They fear it so much that two of their members were not present in the House during PM's speech. Nehru shortened Vande Mataram and divided the nation. He limited it to two stanzas, and now Rahul Gandhi limits it to one line. Today, during the debate, they were absent,” Thakur said.

References to Removed Stanzas and Maa Durga

He added, “I heard they were planning to recite Vande Mataram without reading it. We are still waiting. The stanzas removed by Nehru included references to Maa Durga — removing them was like destroying the soul of India.”

Calls Vande Mataram Sacred

Calling it sacred, he said, “Vande Mataram is pure like verses of the Vedas, pure like the Quran, and pure like the Bible.”

Raises ‘Munna of Jinnah’ Remark

“On the 150th anniversary, I repeat: The British opposed Vande Mataram, Jinnah opposed it — and I now ask whether the ‘Munna’ of Jinnah opposes it too,” he said.

Says It Is ‘Eternal and Immortal’

He further added, “Vande Mataram is the most sacred mantra — uncompromising, unsilenced, and unshaken. It has no end; it is eternal and immortal.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Parliament Winter Session 2025: PM Modi Opens Lok Sabha Debate On 150 Years Of Vande Mataram, Says...
article-image

Mentions Rahul Gandhi Rally in Karnataka

Concluding, he said, “They say we defame Nehru, but we are only revealing facts. In a rally in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi asked people to sing only one line of Vande Mataram. Nehru limited it to two lines. I don’t understand why they criticise it — or what the real reason behind it is.”

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP...

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Chennai Ring Road Works, Alleging River Blockage And Threat To...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Chennai Ring Road Works, Alleging River Blockage And Threat To...

Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details

Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details

Bengaluru Turning Into India’s ‘Narcotics Capital’ As Year-End Drug Seizures Surge

Bengaluru Turning Into India’s ‘Narcotics Capital’ As Year-End Drug Seizures Surge

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead;...

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead;...