Parliament Winter Session 2025: PM Modi Opens Lok Sabha Debate On 150 Years Of Vande Mataram, Says 'We're Sitting Here Because...' | VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 8, opened a debate in the Lok Sabha to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, calling it an honour for Parliament to discuss a song that inspired India’s freedom struggle. Addressing the House, PM Modi said the discussion reflected a historic moment as legislators commemorated the legacy of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The debate comes during the Winter Session of Parliament and is scheduled to continue across both Houses over the coming days.

Thanking members for participating in the discussion, PM Modi underlined the role of Vande Mataram in India’s fight against colonial rule. “We are sitting here because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for Independence,” he said, adding that remembering the song in Parliament was a privilege for all members.

‘Inspired the freedom struggle’

The Prime Minister said the House was part of a historic event by marking 150 years of the song, noting that the country had recently celebrated 75 years of the Constitution. He also referred to multiple national commemorations being observed this year, including the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as well as 350 years of Guru Tej Bahadur’s martyrdom.

Reflecting on the song’s past milestones, PM Modi said Vande Mataram completed 50 years during colonial rule and marked its 100th anniversary when the country was under the Emergency.

He added, "Vande Mataram was written at a time when British rulers were trying to take their anthem 'God Save the Queen' to every household."

"The British understood that it was difficult for them to control India after 1857. They knew that their plans to divide India and make people fight each other would be hard to execute, so they opted for divide and rule, making Bengal their experimental centre. Those were the days when Bengal's intellectual power guided the country," he further said.

Parliamentary schedule and wider business

The Prime Minister formally initiated the discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 8. The Congress has fielded Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to participate in the debate.

A similar debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram is scheduled to begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, December 9. The Lok Sabha is also expected to take up a discussion on election reforms on December 9 and 10, with the Rajya Sabha slated to debate the issue on December 10 and 11.

Separately, parliamentary proceedings witnessed disruptions, with Opposition members protesting loudly in the Upper House over questions raised during Question Hour. Despite the unrest, the Chairman urged members to allow the minister concerned to respond.