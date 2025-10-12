Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav Unfollows Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav On X Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Tej Pratap (L) & RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, tensions between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons came to the surface, with Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son, unfollowing his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, on X.

He had previously unfollowed his elder sisters, Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav, and now follows only five accounts, including just three family members: his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his mother, Rabri Devi, and his sister, Raj Lakshmi Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader, has announced that his party will unveil its candidate list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on October 13. This announcement is expected to be a significant event in Bihar's political landscape.

Yadav himself will be contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, the same seat he won during the 2015 elections, while still being a member of the RJD.

"I will declare my candidates the day after tomorrow. Parso jordaar ailaan hoga (Day after tomorrow big announcements will be made)...I will contest from Mahua", the JJD founder said.When asked about whether he is talking with other parties, he said, "Everyone is coming to meet me".

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party and the Yadav family for a serious breach of moral and social values after a controversy broke out over a Facebook post of his, in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship with a woman. This prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute, which had made headlines a few years ago. Tej Pratap had claimed that his account was hacked.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

After his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav founded the JJD. Currently, the Mahua constituency, from which Tej Pratap is set to contest, is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) .The INDIA bloc looks to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads the NDA.

However, JJD is not only a new player in the Bihar electoral battle, as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

