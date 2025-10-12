Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Calls Union HM Amit Shah 'Indigenously Developed Weapon Of Mass Disinformation' Over Muslim Population Remarks

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Congress MP and party's General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh called Union Home Minister Amit Shah an "indigenously developed Weapon of Mass Disinformation (WMD) and Weapon of Intimidatory Mass Polarisation (WIMP)" over the latter's remark on the Muslim population.

Jairam Ramesh's remarks came in response to Amit Shah blaming "infiltration" for the increase in the Muslim population.

"He is an indigenously developed WMD - Weapon of Mass Disinformation - as well as a WIMP - Weapon of Intimidatory Mass Polarisation," Congress MP said in a post on X.

He is an indigenously developed WMD - Weapon of Mass Disinformation - as well as a WIMP - Weapon of Intimidatory Mass Polarisation https://t.co/EmldBC2znR — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 11, 2025

Earlier, Congress MP Pawan Khera criticised Amit Shah, calling his remarks an attempt to "fan the Hindu-Muslim fire" and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

Khera also questioned why the Home Minister had not addressed this issue during his 11 years in power and highlighted the difference in deportations of foreign nationals under Congress and BJP governments.

In a post on X on Saturday, Pawan Khera wrote, "The Minister of Cooperation said the most uncooperative thing on 10th Oct to fan the Hindu-Muslim fire, and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. He pointed to the increasing population of Muslims on X, to insinuate that there is widespread 'Muslim infiltration' in India. A logical question in this situation is -If the Muslim population has, as he claims, risen "due to infiltration", what exactly was the Minister of Home Affairs doing for the last 11 years?"

The Minister of Cooperation said the most uncooperative thing on 10th Oct to fan the Hindu-Muslim fire, and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. He pointed to the increasing population of Muslims on X, to insinuate that there is widespread ‘Muslim infiltration’ in… pic.twitter.com/pmg16jdgV7 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 11, 2025

"He quickly realised that he is also the Home Minister and the boomerang he had aimed at Muslims had turned around and found him. So, his post was immediately deleted. But that doesn't delete the truth: Between 2005 and 2013, the Congress governments deported 88,792 Bangladeshi nationals. Under BJP rule, less than 10,000 have been deported in 11 years. Yet, we never boasted, and the BJP will never shut up. Talking of empty vessels make much noise!" he added.

Amit Shah claimed that Muslim population from 2001-2011 grew at a rate of 24.6 per cent while Hindu population grew at the 16.8 per cent. He blamed "infiltration" from neighbouring countries as the main reason for this disparity in population growth.

Read Also Decomposed Body Of Man Found Wrapped In Plastic Bag Near Hindon Canal In East Delhi’s Ghazipur

"In the censuses conducted in India after independence... In 1951, Hindus 84.1%, Muslims 9.8% In 1971, Hindus 82.72%, Muslims 11% In 1991, Hindus 81%, Muslims 12.12% In 2001, Hindus 80.5%, Muslims 13.4% In 2011, Hindus 79%, Muslims 14.2% And if we talk about the growth rate: From 2001-2011, the growth rate in the Hindu population was 16.8%, while the Muslim population grew at a rate of 24.6%. The major reason for the disparity in population growth rates from 1951 to 2011 is infiltration," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)