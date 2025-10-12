 Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life

Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life

Chidambaram made the remarks during a conversation with journalist and author Harinder Baweja on her book 'They Will Shoot You Madam: My Life Through Conflict' at the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader P Chidambaram | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Shimla: Congress leader P Chidambaram said Operation Blue Star was not the right way to capture militants holed up in the Golden Temple in 1984, due to which the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, "paid with her life".

"There was a way to retrieve and capture all militants but Operation Blue Star was the wrong way and I agree that Mrs Gandhi paid with her life for the mistake but the mistake was cumulative decision of the Army, intelligence, police and civil defence and you cannot completely blame Mrs Gandhi," the former home minister said during a book launch in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli on Saturday.

Chidambaram made the remarks during a conversation with journalist and author Harinder Baweja on her book 'They Will Shoot You Madam: My Life Through Conflict' at the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival.

Read Also
‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Remark On...
article-image

Operation Blue Star was a military operation held between June 1-10, 1984, to remove Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest site among Sikhs.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life
Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life
Haryana: 4 Killed As Car Collides With Road-Roller On Jammu-Katra Expressway In Rohtak
Haryana: 4 Killed As Car Collides With Road-Roller On Jammu-Katra Expressway In Rohtak
‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Remark On Durgapur Gangrape Case
‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Remark On Durgapur Gangrape Case
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Calls Union HM Amit Shah 'Indigenously Developed Weapon Of Mass Disinformation' Over Muslim Population Remarks
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Calls Union HM Amit Shah 'Indigenously Developed Weapon Of Mass Disinformation' Over Muslim Population Remarks

Later that year, Indira Gandhi, the prime minister at the time, was assassinated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her...

Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her...

Haryana: 4 Killed As Car Collides With Road-Roller On Jammu-Katra Expressway In Rohtak

Haryana: 4 Killed As Car Collides With Road-Roller On Jammu-Katra Expressway In Rohtak

‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Remark On...

‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Remark On...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Calls Union HM Amit Shah 'Indigenously Developed Weapon Of Mass...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Calls Union HM Amit Shah 'Indigenously Developed Weapon Of Mass...

‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’: PM Modi Engages With Bihar Booth-Level Workers Ahead Of Assembly...

‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’: PM Modi Engages With Bihar Booth-Level Workers Ahead Of Assembly...