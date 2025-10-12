‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee Makes Controversial Remark On Durgapur Gangrape Case | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stirred controversy on Sunday, October 12, after suggesting that women should not be allowed to go out at night in response to the alleged gangrape of an MBBS student in Durgapur.



Her remarks, which implied that colleges should "restrict" female students’ movement after dark, drew sharp criticism in contrast to her promise of strict punishment for those responsible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mamata Banerjee’s Reaction



Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, “The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people. Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly.” The CM confirmed that three people had already been arrested in connection with the case and assured that the investigation was progressing swiftly.



Banerjee’s comments come amid widespread anger over the incident, with critics arguing that her statement shifted the blame towards women rather than addressing the issue of safety and accountability.



What Happened in Durgapur?



According to police, the 20-year-old victim, a second-year medical student from Odisha’s Jaleswar, is enrolled at a private medical college in Durgapur. On Friday night, October 10, she had gone out for dinner with a friend when she was allegedly gangraped by unidentified men outside the college campus.



Officials said the incident occurred around 10:00 pm when the group of men snatched her phone and dragged her into a nearby forested area, where they allegedly assaulted her. Police added that the victim’s friend had left her moments before the attack.



Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, and police teams continue to search for any additional individuals involved. The investigation remains ongoing and the forensic teams are gathering evidence from the scene.



The case has reignited debate over women’s safety in West Bengal and across India, with calls for stronger policing.