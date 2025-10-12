Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown

In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Manipur Police arrested a rifleman serving in the police department here. | Representative Image

Imphal: In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Manipur Police arrested a rifleman serving in the police department here.

The arrestee has been identified as Wahidur Rahman (43), a resident of Thoubal, Moijing Leingoiching, in Thoubal District. He was arrested from the North AOC area under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district.

According to the police, the arrest was made on October 10, 2025.

"From his possession, contraband 544 (Five Hundred Forty-four) capsules of Semplx+ weighing approximately 301 grams were seized," said Manipur police in a post on X.

Investigation has established that the arrestee is a rifleman serving in the Manipur Police Department. Manipur Police reiterate its firm stance against erring members who are found indulging in any illegal activities related to drugs. Besides disciplinary action, FIRs incorporating criminal charges are mandatorily filed against such offenders, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Thoubal district and Imphal East district, respectively, Manipur police said.

The accused have been identified as Md Khursid Alam (21) of Lilong Litan Makhong Thoubal district and Md Akbar (37) of Khergao Awang Leikai, Imphal East district. Leikai was arrested in the follow-up operation following the arrest of the former, police said.

Approximately 3 kgs of Heroin, and eight bottles of psychotropic Tussrex-TR syrup, sale proceeds of drugs amounting to Rs 9,57,000, one SBBL gun along with 2 cartridges, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

