 Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Cracks 'Poor Joke’ On Trump Missing Nobel Peace Prize
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Cracks 'Poor Joke’ On Trump Missing Nobel Peace Prize

Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Cracks 'Poor Joke’ On Trump Missing Nobel Peace Prize

Trump had made it clear that he deserved the Peace prize, claiming that he stopped several wars across the globe, including the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Manu Singhvi | File Image

New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday cracked a self-proclaimed "poor joke" while taking a swipe at US President Donald Trump for not getting the Nobel Peace prize.

"In a lighter vein. with appropriate 'poor joke PJ' forewarning. but concededly witty," Singhvi said while putting a disclaimer in his post on X.

"Trump: Agar mujhe Nobel Peace Prize nahi diya, toh main duniya mein tehelka macha doonga... Nobel Committee: Machado," Singhvi said on X, referring to Venezuela's opposition activist Maria Corina Machado winning the coveted prize that was announced on Friday.

Trump had made it clear that he deserved the Peace prize, claiming that he stopped several wars across the globe, including the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

FPJ Shorts
China Slams US Over 100% Tariffs, Accuses Washington Of ‘Double Standards’
China Slams US Over 100% Tariffs, Accuses Washington Of ‘Double Standards’
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Bizarre Scenes! Team India Awarded 5 Penalty Runs During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
Bizarre Scenes! Team India Awarded 5 Penalty Runs During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
Read Also
Five controversial Noble Prize winners in the past
article-image

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honouring Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".

Machado, however, said she wanted to dedicate the win to Trump, along with the people of her country, as she praised the US president for support of her cause.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-24 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-24 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bengaluru: Rowdy Arrested For Beating Milk Shop Owner In Front Of His Family Over Parking Dispute;...

Bengaluru: Rowdy Arrested For Beating Milk Shop Owner In Front Of His Family Over Parking Dispute;...