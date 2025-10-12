Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Cracks 'Poor Joke’ On Trump Missing Nobel Peace Prize

Abhishek Manu Singhvi | File Image

New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday cracked a self-proclaimed "poor joke" while taking a swipe at US President Donald Trump for not getting the Nobel Peace prize.

"In a lighter vein. with appropriate 'poor joke PJ' forewarning. but concededly witty," Singhvi said while putting a disclaimer in his post on X.

"Trump: Agar mujhe Nobel Peace Prize nahi diya, toh main duniya mein tehelka macha doonga... Nobel Committee: Machado," Singhvi said on X, referring to Venezuela's opposition activist Maria Corina Machado winning the coveted prize that was announced on Friday.

Trump had made it clear that he deserved the Peace prize, claiming that he stopped several wars across the globe, including the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honouring Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".

Machado, however, said she wanted to dedicate the win to Trump, along with the people of her country, as she praised the US president for support of her cause.

