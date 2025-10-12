 Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 12, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery October 12, 2025, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Bizarre Scenes! Team India Awarded 5 Penalty Runs During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
Bizarre Scenes! Team India Awarded 5 Penalty Runs During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-24 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-24 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bengaluru: Rowdy Arrested For Beating Milk Shop Owner In Front Of His Family Over Parking Dispute;...

Bengaluru: Rowdy Arrested For Beating Milk Shop Owner In Front Of His Family Over Parking Dispute;...