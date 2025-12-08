Karnataka Vows To Bring Back IPL, International Matches To Bengaluru | File Pic

Bengaluru: Despite of recommendation by a judicial commission not to hold any events in Chinnaswamy Stadium until crowd control measures are put in place, both Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and newly elected former pace bowler and Karnataka State Cricket Association President Venkatesh Prasad have vowed to bring back both IPL and International matches to Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at KSCA elections on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that hosting IPL matches in the venue was the pride of Bengaluru and he would ensure that the State would not miss it.

Following the stampede on June 4, outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2025 victory celebrations by Royal Challengers of Bengaluru, which resulted in death of 11 persons, a Judicial Commission had recommended the implementation of crowd control measures at the stadium. As a result, hosting major cricket matches at the stadium have been suspended.

Despite the cloud hanging over hosting IPL 2026 at Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also a member of the KSCA said that he would not allow IPL matches to be shifted out of the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Meanwhile, former Indian player Venkatesh Prasad, who was elected President of KSCA, under which the Chinnaswamy Stadium comes, said that he had a lot of tasks ahead of him.

The first and foremost task was to ensure that the IPL 2026 matches are not shifted out of Bengaluru and ensure that Bengaluru resume hosting international matches also.