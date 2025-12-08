 Karnataka Vows To Bring Back IPL, International Matches To Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Vows To Bring Back IPL, International Matches To Bengaluru

Karnataka Vows To Bring Back IPL, International Matches To Bengaluru

Despite a judicial commission advising against events at Chinnaswamy Stadium until crowd-control measures are implemented, Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and new KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad insist IPL and international cricket must return to Bengaluru. After the June 4 stampede that killed 11, matches were suspended, but both leaders vow not to let IPL 2026 shift away.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Vows To Bring Back IPL, International Matches To Bengaluru | File Pic

Bengaluru: Despite of recommendation by a judicial commission not to hold any events in Chinnaswamy Stadium until crowd control measures are put in place, both Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and newly elected former pace bowler and Karnataka State Cricket Association President Venkatesh Prasad have vowed to bring back both IPL and International matches to Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at KSCA elections on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that hosting IPL matches in the venue was the pride of Bengaluru and he would ensure that the State would not miss it.

Following the stampede on June 4, outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2025 victory celebrations by Royal Challengers of Bengaluru, which resulted in death of 11 persons, a Judicial Commission had recommended the implementation of crowd control measures at the stadium. As a result, hosting major cricket matches at the stadium have been suspended.

Despite the cloud hanging over hosting IPL 2026 at Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also a member of the KSCA said that he would not allow IPL matches to be shifted out of the Chinnaswamy stadium.

FPJ Shorts
Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP Anurag Thakur
VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP Anurag Thakur
Coupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users
Coupang Revises Notice After Govt Order, Confirms Major Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users
Read Also
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Assures All IPL 2026 Matches Will Stay At Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy,...
article-image

Meanwhile, former Indian player Venkatesh Prasad, who was elected President of KSCA, under which the Chinnaswamy Stadium comes, said that he had a lot of tasks ahead of him.

The first and foremost task was to ensure that the IPL 2026 matches are not shifted out of Bengaluru and ensure that Bengaluru resume hosting international matches also.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP...

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Chennai Ring Road Works, Alleging River Blockage And Threat To...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Chennai Ring Road Works, Alleging River Blockage And Threat To...

Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details

Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details

Bengaluru Turning Into India’s ‘Narcotics Capital’ As Year-End Drug Seizures Surge

Bengaluru Turning Into India’s ‘Narcotics Capital’ As Year-End Drug Seizures Surge

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead;...

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead;...