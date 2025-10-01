Intoxicated With Drugs, Rowdy Sheeter Attacks People On Road In Hyderabad, Damages Several Vehicles; VIDEO | X @ShabazBaba

Hyderabad: Panic erupted among locals in the Nehru Nagar Colony area in Hyderabad on Late Monday night when a man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, began threatening people and also attacked them with a knife in his hand. The incident occurred outside a hospital in the colony, which comes under the IS Sadan Police Station limits. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera at the scene and is now going viral on the Internet, with netizens demanding strict action against him.

According to the reports, the accused has been identified as Naseer, who is also a wanted rowdy sheeter. Eyewitnesses said the individual was hurling abuses, waving a sharp weapon in his hand, and attempting to lunge at bystanders.

WATCH VIDEO:

Rowdy Sheeter Attacked Residents:

In the video, Naseer can be seen lunging at people on the road with a sharp knife in his hand. Terrified pedestrians and visitors to the hospital were forced to flee the spot, while some locked themselves indoors to avoid confrontation. The man also allegedly damaged several two-wheelers parked along the pedestrian walk during his violent attack.

Police Action Against Him:

Authorities have registered a case against Naseer on the complaint of the victim for creating public nuisance, criminal intimidation, and property damage. The search investigation is in process. According to the laws, he may also face charges under the Arms Act for carrying a dangerous weapon in public.

Videos of the incident, shared online, have drawn sharp reactions from netizens, many of whom demanded stricter measures against such behavior. Fortunately, no casualties were reported; however, residents expressed concern about safety near hospitals and other public spaces.