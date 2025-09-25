 'Must Be On Drugs': Half-Naked Stranger Jumps On Car Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Creates Chaos; Here's How Police Respond To Viral Video
HomeViral'Must Be On Drugs': Half-Naked Stranger Jumps On Car Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Creates Chaos; Here's How Police Respond To Viral Video

'Must Be On Drugs': Half-Naked Stranger Jumps On Car Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Creates Chaos; Here's How Police Respond To Viral Video

A video of a Semi-naked man creating chaos and harassing commuters stuck in Bengaluru traffic is circulating on social media. The clip shows the man jumping randomly on the car's bonnet and sitting there for a brief moment, when the driver pulls the car, the stranger starts blabbering and keeps trying to get a hold of the vehicle.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
'Must Be On Drugs': Half-Naked Stranger Jumps On Car Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Creates Chaos; Here's How Police Respond To Viral Video | X @motordave2

Bengaluru: A video of a Semi-naked man creating chaos and harassing commuters stuck in Bengaluru traffic is circulating on social media. The clip shows the man jumping randomly on the car's bonnet and sitting there for a brief moment, when the driver pulls the car, the stranger starts blabbering and keeps trying to get a hold of the car.

Further, the man also tried to chase down the car. The Bengaluru Police have responded to the viral video, but the incident has raised concerns about commuters' safety during rush hours. Several netizens are accusing them of being intoxicated.

WATCH VIDEO:

The incident is said to be from Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Novotel hotel, Bengaluru. As seen in the video, a shirtless man can be seen jumping on the moving car out of nowhere. When the driver pulls the car, the man loses his temper and bangs on the windshield of the car. Further, he asked the driver to come out of the car. In another video, the man can be seen trying to climb the vehicle from behind, but the driver rams the car, and the man loses his grip and lands on the road.

Bengaluru police have taken cognizance of the video. The police have marked respective departments and authorities to take a look into the matter by their official X account.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Got some fine drugs in his system." While one commented, "Such incidents in Bangalore have suddenly increased.... Illegal drug issue???"

One wrote, "Want to know what drugs he was on. Should be good to relax after driving on these roads."

One user commented, "Wonderfully handled...people are doing weird things to get viral on social media...the other thing that could have been done was to give this guy a belt treatment."

