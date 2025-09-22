Meet Bengaluru's 'Furry Family': Woman Seen Strolling With 28 Pet Dogs, Wins Hearts On Internet; WATCH VIDEO | Instagram @xploreraa

Bengaluru: "Sometimes love and loyalty come on four legs," this is what a woman creator on Instagram said who witnessed a heartwarming stroll of a dog owner woman with her 'furry family' of not just two or three but 28 Golden Retriever pet dogs with her. The video of the cozy stroll was recorded by the onlooker and is going viral on the Internet. Netizens recognised her as Sangeetha Malhotra from RT Nagar, Bengaluru.

The video was shared by @xploreraa on Instagram, a couple of creators who share exploring content on social media. The video shows a cozy stroll of a lady dog owner with her 28 Golden Retrievers on the streets of the Bengaluru. The woman recording the video can be heard saying, "We saw a lady in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, walking with 28 Golden Retrievers, all matching, all happy."

WATCH VIDEO:

The woman further added, "She looks so peaceful, smiling with her furry family. In today's life, loyal friends are rare. But, sometimes love and loyalty come on four legs." In the video, the lady can be seen holing on to few of her pet dogs while others can be seen left freely to stroll around the street. They all look harmless, quiet and peaceful, sharing a memorable time with their loved ones.

Netizens Reactions:

Since the video went heavily viral on social media, local residents in the area took to the comments section and recognised her as Sangeetha Malhotra. One user shared, "Shez Mrs Sangeetha Malhotra from Rt nagar blore , as she lost her family in an accident tat trauma haunted her in depth since then she hasn’t spoken a word to anyone shez mute , she manages al her dogs in sign language n claps , shez an amazing extraordinary soul."

Comments | Instagram @xploreraa

Comments | Instagram @xploreraa

Another commented, "I am from Bangalore. She has customized her Innova car for the dogs. I love her." While one wrote, "She stopped talking many years back..if u speak also she don't react earlier she had 3 retriever now its 28."