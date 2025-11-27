Viral Video: Tourists' Luggage Swept Away As Sea Turns Rough Due To Bad Weather During Ferry Ride In Thailand

Screengrab | Instagram/@ilove_thailand66

A video has gone viral on social media showing dozens of tourists’ suitcases and backpacks floating in the sea after they tumbled from the upper deck of a ferry travelling in Thailand.

The incident occurred during a ferry crossing between the popular tourist islands of Koh Tao and Koh Samui. Alice Zamparelli, a tourist from Australia, captured the chaos on camera, showing suitcases and backpacks floating in the water as the crew attempted to retrieve some of them.

Zamparelli has blamed “incompetent” crew members on board the Thai ferry after her luggage was swept out to sea. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

The viral video has received more than 42,649 likes in just two days.

How Did The Bags Ended In Sea?

Notably, the bags slipped over the wet surface and fell into the water when the ferry encountered increasingly rough and choppy seas, leaving the tourists stranded. Some passengers lost important documents, including passports and travel insurance.

Zamparelli managed to receive 50,000 baht (around Rs 1,38,528) in compensation but felt it was insufficient given the value of her lost belongings.

No Or Less Compensation

Several other affected passengers also reported significant difficulties in obtaining compensation from the ferry operator. Ultimately, only a handful received any reimbursement, and even those payouts were reportedly far short of covering the losses. Many passengers received no compensation at all.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety standards and baggage-handling procedures of some ferry companies operating in Thailand.