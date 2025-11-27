 Stand-Up Comedian Vir Das Uses Fake Smoke Filter To Joke About Mumbai’s Air Quality, Says ‘My Lungs Have Already Adapted’
Using a smoke filter in the clip, he joked that he has reached a point where he no longer needs to cough because his lungs have already “adapted” to the rising pollution. According to aqi.in, the overall air quality of Mumbai is under the 'unhealthy' category with an AQI at 164 at 3.50 PM.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The air pollution in Mumbai continued to be under haze, smog, with several pockets of the city recording deteriorating levels of air quality. Amid this, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das shared a sarcastic take on the city’s pollution in a morning greeting video for his fans. Using a smoke filter in the clip, he joked that he has reached a point where he no longer needs to cough because his lungs have already “adapted” to the rising pollution.

In an official post on Instagram, Das said, “Morning from Mumbai, hope everyone is doing fine. I’m not going to cough anymore; my lungs have already adapted. You think this smoke is outside? No, this is what’s happening inside you.” 

Mumbai Air Pollution: Is Volcanic Event In Ethiopia The Reason Behind Maximum City's Declining Air...
article-image

Mumbai's Current AQI

According to aqi.in, the overall air quality of Mumbai is currently under the 'unhealthy' category with an AQI of 164 at 3.50 PM. During the early hours, the city's overall AQI had touched 250.

Mazgaon recorded AQI of 172, Worli at 164, Deonar reported an AQI of 162, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) logged 167, Navy Nagar Colaba recorded 168, Powai at 163, Borivali East at 163, Malad West at 160, Kandivali East at 163, all reeling under the 'unhealthy' category air.

Mumbai Viral VIDEO: Monkey Spotted Casually Sitting On Ticket Scanning Machine At Lower Oshiwara...
article-image

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is still no indication of when the city’s deteriorating air quality might show improvement.

For context, an AQI of 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy, and anything above 200 classified as severe or hazardous. With much of the city now above that threshold, Mumbai continues to grapple with an air-quality crisis that shows no signs of easing.

