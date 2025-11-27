Kalyan Police Raid Illegal ‘Joystick Jungle’ Game Zone, Arrest Three And Rescue Minors Skipping Classes

In a swift and decisive action police in Kalyan raided an illegally operated game zone named Joystick Jungle and arrested three individuals for running the establishment without mandatory permissions and safety measures. | FPJ

Kalyan: In a swift and decisive action police in Kalyan raided an illegally operated game zone named Joystick Jungle and arrested three individuals for running the establishment without mandatory permissions and safety measures. The raid uncovered disturbing details, including the presence of several school-going minors who were found bunking classes and tuitions to spend time at the facility.

Tip-Off Leads Kalyan Cops to Illegal Game Zone

According to officials the Kolshewadi Police had received information about the game zone being secretly operated inside a rented room in the Chinchpada area of Kalyan East. Acting on directions from DCP Atul Zende a police team conducted a surprise raid on the premises.

During the raid, officers discovered several objectionable activities inside the dimly lit game zone. Shockingly, eight minor boys and girls were found playing games inside the room, despite it lacking even basic safety protocols. Police stated that the operators had not obtained any license or permission to run the establishment, nor were there fire safety provisions such as extinguishers.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prithviraj Chavan, Shriram Chavan, and Amit Sonawane. Police seized equipment from the location and are investigating whether the accused were involved in any activities beyond illegal gaming.

Unauthorized Game Zones a Threat to Minor

Authorities noted that such unauthorized game zones pose a serious threat to minors, not only for safety violations but also for encouraging truancy and potentially exposing children to harmful influences.

The Kolshewadi Police have initiated further investigation into the network behind the operation and are expected to take strict action under relevant sections of the law.

