 'Goodbye With Good Wishes!': Emotional Passengers Bid Heartfelt Farewell To NMMT Conductor Haridas Gaikwad On His Last Working Day
TPG KrishnanUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Regular commuters on Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport's (NMMT) Route No. 116 witnessed an emotional and heartwarming moment on Thursday as they came together to bid farewell to conductor Haridas Manohar Gaikwad, who marked his final working day before retirement. |

Mumbai: Regular commuters on Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport's (NMMT) Route No. 116 witnessed an emotional and heartwarming moment on Thursday as they came together to bid farewell to conductor Haridas Manohar Gaikwad, who marked his final working day before retirement. What began as an ordinary bus ride on the Nerul–Ulwe–World Trade Centre route via MTHL turned into an unforgettable celebration for both Gaekwad and the passengers who had grown familiar with him over the years.

In a touching gesture, the passengers organised an impromptu farewell inside the bus. Coincidentally, the day also happened to be Gaikwad’s birthday, adding another layer of emotion to the farewell. Commuters brought a cake, which was cut mid-journey, turning the bus into a scene reminiscent of a small picnic group celebrating a milestone. Laughter, cheers, and applause filled the vehicle as Gaekwad, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude to everyone present.

For the passengers, the moment symbolised the bond they had built with someone who had served them with dedication. For Gaikwad, it was an emotional send-off marking the end of his 29-year-long service as an NMMT conductor. He will officially retire on November 30, 2025, after attaining the age of superannuation at 58.

Speaking about his future plans, Gaikwad said he intends to settle in his native village near Pune and spend his post-retirement years in peace. Many passengers extended their best wishes for his new journey.

