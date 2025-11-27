Virar Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Lake, Contractor’s Negligence Blamed By Residents

A tragic incident has occurred in Vasai-Virar where an eleven-year-old boy drowned in a municipal lake. | FPJ & Representational Image

Virar: A tragic incident has occurred in Vasai-Virar where an eleven-year-old boy drowned in a municipal lake. The boy has been identified as Sarthak More, aged 11. Residents allege that the innocent boy's life was lost due to the negligence of the contractor responsible for the lake area.

On the evening of November 26, the 11-year-old boy drowned in the Khadgya Lake in the Phulpada area of Virar East. The incident took place around 6:00 PM. The deceased boy, Sarthak More, had gone there to play. The lake had been undergoing renovation work for several days, including the installation of a new protective fence around the periphery. The contract for this work was given to a contractor named Ashutosh Jha.

However, the fencing work was not completed properly, and there were no barricades, warning signs, or any security measures in place at the site. Citizens claim that the boy's life was lost due to the contractor's negligence in the work provided, compounded by the absence of security guards and a general lack of attention to the area.

The number of deaths by drowning in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's lakes has been increasing in recent months. Citizens have expressed strong anger, stating that innocent lives are being lost due to the Municipal Corporation's lack of attention and the negligence of security personnel. The police have registered a case of accidental death regarding the entire incident and are conducting further investigations.

