Thane Zilla Parishad Paperless System Resolved 17,000 Disputes As E-Operations Gain

The paperless working in all the departments of Thane Zilla Parishad has gained momentum, and so far 17,000 files have been disposed of in the e-office system, information given through the Zilla Parishad. | FPJ

Thane: The paperless working in all the departments of Thane Zilla Parishad has gained momentum, and so far 17,000 files have been disposed of in the e-office system, information given through the Zilla Parishad. The Thane Zilla Parishad had decided to start e-office facility in 2023 for smooth and fast administrative work. Accordingly, the Zilla Parishad had also emphasized on actual implementation. However, due to technical difficulties in uploading documents in the e-office system, employees had to complete the work by physically carrying the files. In addition, due to the lack of technical knowledge among the employees, it was taking more time to upload a single file.

E-Office System Training Given To Officers and Employees

However, in order to speed up the administration of the Zilla Parishad and to make this work smooth, all departmental officers and employees were given e-office system training. Along with this, the concerned department was asked to resolve technical difficulties. Accordingly, under the 150-day action program, paperless working in all departments has gained a lot of momentum. All files in the administration are being prepared through the e-office system, which is bringing transparency, speed to the work, and quick resolution of various issues of the villagers.

User ID for officers-employees

User IDs have been created for all officers and employees of Thane Zilla Parishad under the e-office system. A record of 17,146 e-files being processed and 46,589 e-receipts (mail) being generated has been made in the Zilla Parishad.

Through the e-office system, it is easy to see how far along a file's work has progressed. This reduces the possibility of delays in work, ensures transparent functioning, and speeds up the decision-making process. Along with this, applications, requests, and complaints from citizens are dealt with quickly.

“Due to e-office, the Zilla Parishad administration has become more transparent, dynamic, and accountable. File tracking, timely inspection, and quick decision-making through discussion to avoid delays have become possible. The issues of villagers are being resolved more quickly, and this digital change is a new stage of transformation for Thane district”. Said Avinash Fadatre, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration), Zilla Parishad Thane.

