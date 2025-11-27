 Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Heads Mumbai To Attend 'Private Event', Says 'No One Called Me To Delhi Yet'
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is flying to Mumbai for a 'private event' on Thursday. This visit occurs amidst reports of a power tussle with CM Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar stated he was not called to Delhi and denied leadership change reports, affirming unity. He is expected back tonight.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
DK Shivakumar (left) and Siddaramaiah (right) | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid a power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, the latter has left for Mumbai to attend what he termed a 'private event' on Thursday. "No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Reacting to the reports of leadership change in the state he said,", "...There is nothing there. I don't want to comment on it. Whatever the party says, we will work together."

Shivakumar's Cryptic Post  

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar shared a cryptic post on his X handle. Shivakumar posted a picture message that reads, "Word power is world power".

"The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power," the message further read.

'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Power Tussle In Karnataka
Notably, Shivakumar's post could be seen as directed towards the Congress high command. Over the past several weeks, MLAs of the Shivakumar camp were meeting party leaders in the national capital.

Amid speculation over a power tussle within the party in Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a decision will be made after discussing the matter with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

