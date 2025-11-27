Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Heads Mumbai To Attend 'Private Event', Says 'No One Called Me To Delhi Yet'

DK Shivakumar (left) and Siddaramaiah (right) | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid a power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, the latter has left for Mumbai to attend what he termed a 'private event' on Thursday. "No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to the reports of leadership change in the state he said,", "...There is nothing there. I don't want to comment on it. Whatever the party says, we will work together."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivakumar's Cryptic Post

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar shared a cryptic post on his X handle. Shivakumar posted a picture message that reads, "Word power is world power".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power," the message further read.

Notably, Shivakumar's post could be seen as directed towards the Congress high command. Over the past several weeks, MLAs of the Shivakumar camp were meeting party leaders in the national capital.

Amid speculation over a power tussle within the party in Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a decision will be made after discussing the matter with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.