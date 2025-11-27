 Know Why Former AAP Leader Yogendra Yadav Changed His Birth Name ‘Salim’
Explaining the choice of his own Muslim name, Yadav shared a deeply personal history, “My grandfather was killed by a Muslim mob during riots. My father witnessed another massacre during Partition. It was after that he decided to give his children Muslim names, as he was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
File Photo/ANI

Political activist Yogendra Yadav has revealed the reason behind changing his birth name, ‘Salim’, during an appearance on the fifth episode of Take That, a programme on MO, the India Today Group’s new Instagram-first platform designed for young audiences.

When asked why he doesn’t revert to his original name, Yadav confirmed that he was indeed named Salim by his father at birth and emphasised that it was not a nickname.

“It was my proper name, which I carried to school. But I went to school at the age of three or four, and at that time there was so much questioning and mocking. I got tired and I said, ‘Please change my name,’” he recalled.

Family Influence and Concerns

Yadav also revealed that his sisters were initially given Muslim names as well. However, his mother grew concerned that their names might create problems when it came to marriage proposals. Following this, his father decided to give them Hindu names instead.

Still ‘Salim’ to Those Close to Him

Despite adopting the name Yogendra, Yadav said that his family members and close friends still call him Salim. His wife, Madhulika Banerjee—an associate professor at the University of Delhi—also refers to him by his birth name.

