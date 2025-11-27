Delhi Air Pollution: Capital’s Air Quality ‘Very Poor’ For 14th Straight Day As AQI Rises To 377, No Relief Expected This Week

Delhi recorded an AQI of 377 on Thursday, marking the 14th straight day of ‘very poor’ air quality | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday, with the city recording an AQI of 377 and forecasts indicating no relief in the coming week.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 377 on Thursday, compared to 327 on Wednesday, 352 on Tuesday and 382 on Monday, remaining in the 'very poor' category for the 14th consecutive day.

Conditions to Stay ‘Very Poor’ for Another Week

The air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week, according to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

CPCB’s Sameer App Fails to Update Data Again

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, which displays real-time pollution readings from monitoring stations across Delhi, had not updated the data till 5 pm on Thursday, just like Wednesday.

AQI Category Classification Explained

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.

Vehicular Emissions Largest Contributor, Says DSS

The Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 19.5 per cent to Delhi's pollution on Thursday, followed by neighbouring Ghaziabad at 8.2 per cent and Baghpat at 7.3 per cent. Stubble burning accounted for 0.7 per cent.

For Friday, these contributions are projected at 18.7 per cent for vehicular emissions and 1.5 per cent for stubble burning.

Doctors Urge Regular Health Screening

With Delhi's air quality slipping deep into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, doctors have stressed the need for regular diagnostic screening to detect early signs of pollution-linked health deterioration, especially among smokers, asthma patients, children and people with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions.

Toxic Air Aggravates Respiratory and Cardiac Illnesses

Experts said preventive health checks are becoming increasingly important as toxic air triggers airway inflammation, reduces lung function and aggravates underlying diseases.

Temperatures Dip Below Normal, IMD Forecasts Mist

On the weather front, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the IMD.

IMD Predicts Cool Day With Mist on Friday

For Friday, the IMD has forecast mist, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

