 ‘4 Saal Baad Meeting Sirf Samosa Khane Ke Liye?’: Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Bhati And MP Ummeda Ram Lash Out At IAS Tina Dabi – VIDEO
During the meeting a heated exchange erupted between IAS officer and District Collector Tina Dabi, Sheo MLA Ravindra Bhati and Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal. Tina Dabi was strongly criticised by the political leaders in front of other officers for not giving proper answers.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Bhati And MP Ummedaram Lash Out At IAS Tina Dabi – VIDEO | X

Barmer, November 27: A shocking incident unfolded at the DISHA meeting which took place in Rajasthan's Barmer. During the meeting a heated exchange erupted between IAS officer and District Collector Tina Dabi, Sheo MLA Ravindra Bhati and Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal. Tina Dabi was strongly criticised by the political leaders in front of other officers for not giving proper answers. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The incident occurred during the meeting at District Collectorate hall. It was a review meeting of the development work being done by the central and state governments. The meeting was chaired by Ummeda Ram. There are reports that many officials were absent during the meeting and some of the officials who were present were giving vague and unclear answers.

The MP got furious over the officers for their unsatisfying replies. MLA Ravindra Bhati got angry over Tina Dabi and said, “Why do you even hold these meetings? You wasted our time. Whatever plans we had were supposed to be discussed in the meeting. If you wanted to discuss them privately, you could have done that. Then why call us here?”

article-image

Bhati also said, "This meeting is happening after 4 years and still no work is done. Now the next meeting will also happen after 4 years! So, does that mean this meeting after 4 years was only to eat samosas? Everyone has so much work, yet the meeting is happening only after four years.”

The argument showed deep frustration among the leaders about slow progress and the long gaps between important review meetings.

