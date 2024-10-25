IAS Tina Dabi Bows Her Head Low 5 Times In 7 Seconds Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

A video of Tina Dabi, District Collector of Rajasthan's Barmer, has gone viral on social media, where she can be seen bowing her head low multiple times in response to praise from BJP leader Satish Poonia. The video has divided social media users into two camps. One group is praising IAS officer Tina Dabi for her gesture, while others are criticising her.

The incident occurred on Thursday when BJP leader Satish Poonia visited Barmer on his birthday and jokingly praised Collector Tina Dabi, saying, "You are cleaning up the town with authority; Barmer will soon become like Indore."

IAS टीना डाबी ने सतीश पूनिया के सामने 7 सेकेंड में 5 बार झुकाया सिर।



बाड़मेर में जिला कलेक्टर का ये वीडियो सामने आया है।



जिसको लेकर अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोग दो धड़ों में बंट गए हैं।



कुछ लोग टीना डाबी के इस जेस्चर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं कुछ लोग उनकी आलोचना कर रहे हैं #satishpoonia pic.twitter.com/fX6XYUmCiq — Darshit ven (@Darshitven) October 24, 2024

In the video that surfaced, IAS Tina Dabi bowed her head low five times within seven seconds in front of Satish Poonia. Praising her work on cleanliness, BJP leader Satish Poonia told her, "You're doing a good job."

Some users praised Tina Dabi's gesture, saying, "Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; in fact, it's a good thing."

A user named Pratibha Pundir reacted to the viral video, saying, "I don't understand what's so wrong in this. Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; it's a good thing!"

A user named Sunil Kumar commented, "When someone appreciates your hard work, and you humbly honour their words with respect, it only makes you more dutiful. When someone respects your work, and you respect their words, it's not called bowing down, but grace."

On the other hand, a user criticised Dabi's gesture, saying, "It would have been better if Tina Dabi had become a BJP leader instead of a collector. Bowing down so much clearly shows that no part of the government wants to do its job properly. Executives are so submissive as if they lack a spine. While leaders get richer by erasing others' poverty, bureaucrats face the same situation."

Some also pointed out that currently, BJP leader is neither members of Parliament nor elected members of the state assembly.

Satish Poonia is a prominent BJP leader in Rajasthan and has previously served as the state president. He is currently in charge of BJP affairs in Haryana, where the party proved all the exit polls wrong and won majority of seats in the recent assembly elections. On his birthday, Poonia pledged to open Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for newborn girls in a government hospital.