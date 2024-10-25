 IAS Tina Dabi Bows Her Head Low 5 Times In 7 Seconds Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIAS Tina Dabi Bows Her Head Low 5 Times In 7 Seconds Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

IAS Tina Dabi Bows Her Head Low 5 Times In 7 Seconds Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

Some users praised Tina Dabi's gesture, saying, "Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; in fact, it's a good thing."

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image

A video of Tina Dabi, District Collector of Rajasthan's Barmer, has gone viral on social media, where she can be seen bowing her head low multiple times in response to praise from BJP leader Satish Poonia. The video has divided social media users into two camps. One group is praising IAS officer Tina Dabi for her gesture, while others are criticising her.

The incident occurred on Thursday when BJP leader Satish Poonia visited Barmer on his birthday and jokingly praised Collector Tina Dabi, saying, "You are cleaning up the town with authority; Barmer will soon become like Indore."

In the video that surfaced, IAS Tina Dabi bowed her head low five times within seven seconds in front of Satish Poonia. Praising her work on cleanliness, BJP leader Satish Poonia told her, "You're doing a good job."

Some users praised Tina Dabi's gesture, saying, "Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; in fact, it's a good thing."

FPJ Shorts
Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series
Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series
Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar Padamsee
Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar Padamsee
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's Bandra East; Video
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's Bandra East; Video
Nasdaq Recovers After Decline; Dow Jones Continues To Be In Red Amid Uncertainties
Nasdaq Recovers After Decline; Dow Jones Continues To Be In Red Amid Uncertainties

A user named Pratibha Pundir reacted to the viral video, saying, "I don't understand what's so wrong in this. Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; it's a good thing!"

A user named Sunil Kumar commented, "When someone appreciates your hard work, and you humbly honour their words with respect, it only makes you more dutiful. When someone respects your work, and you respect their words, it's not called bowing down, but grace."

On the other hand, a user criticised Dabi's gesture, saying, "It would have been better if Tina Dabi had become a BJP leader instead of a collector. Bowing down so much clearly shows that no part of the government wants to do its job properly. Executives are so submissive as if they lack a spine. While leaders get richer by erasing others' poverty, bureaucrats face the same situation."

Some also pointed out that currently, BJP leader is neither members of Parliament nor elected members of the state assembly.

Satish Poonia is a prominent BJP leader in Rajasthan and has previously served as the state president. He is currently in charge of BJP affairs in Haryana, where the party proved all the exit polls wrong and won majority of seats in the recent assembly elections. On his birthday, Poonia pledged to open Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for newborn girls in a government hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab By-Elections 2024: SAD Won’t Fight Upcoming Bypolls, Cites Akal Takht Order On Sukhbir...

Punjab By-Elections 2024: SAD Won’t Fight Upcoming Bypolls, Cites Akal Takht Order On Sukhbir...

IAS Tina Dabi Bows Her Head Low 5 Times In 7 Seconds Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia; Viral Video...

IAS Tina Dabi Bows Her Head Low 5 Times In 7 Seconds Before BJP Leader Satish Poonia; Viral Video...

Cyclone Dana: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Keeps Vigil, Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Dhamara Port...

Cyclone Dana: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Keeps Vigil, Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Dhamara Port...

Bomb Threat Leads Bilaspur-Delhi Flight To Evacuation

Bomb Threat Leads Bilaspur-Delhi Flight To Evacuation

Assam: Suspected ULFA (I) Militant Kidnap Tea Garden Employee In Tinsukia

Assam: Suspected ULFA (I) Militant Kidnap Tea Garden Employee In Tinsukia