 Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon

Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon

According to officials, the two personnel identified as Patangi and Hazarika were allegedly supplying drugs to a convict named Salim, who is said to be running a large-scale drug network from within the prison.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon. |

What is going on inside Assam's jails? Jailer & warden are involved in anti social activities to earn easy money.

A surprise inspection by Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnaneel Deka on Friday exposed rampant illegal activities inside Nagaon Central Jail, where drugs were being supplied to inmates by two security personnel.

According to officials, the two personnel identified as Patangi and Hazarika were allegedly supplying drugs to a convict named Salim, who is said to be running a large-scale drug network from within the prison.

“We came for a sudden visit. What we witnessed was shocking Patangi and Hazarika were bringing in drugs from outside and handing them over to Salimuddin. If they are tipped off about inspections, they hide everything beforehand,” DC Sharma said.

FPJ Shorts
Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral
'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

The inspection also revealed that several convicts were living a life of comfort inside the prison, with unrestricted access to contraband.

Three canteens are operating inside the jail where items like fish, meat, cold drinks, and energy drinks are easily available. Around 100 bottles of energy drinks were found, which inmates reportedly consume after using marijuana,” Sharma added.

Read Also
Assam Police Seize Heroin, Yaba Tablets And Morphine Worth Over ₹18 Crore In Multiple Raids
article-image

Jail Superintendent Mukul Bhuyan has been accused of shielding the illegal activities.

“Such low-level and unlawful practices are happening inside the jail under the watch of the jailer and superintendent. Strict action will be taken, and the government has been informed. I personally witnessed these activities,” Sharma stated.

The District Commissioner has reported the matter to the concerned authorities, and a detailed investigation is set to follow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon

Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon

ED Issues India’s First-Ever INTERPOL Purple Notice To Expose Sophisticated Trade-Based Money...

ED Issues India’s First-Ever INTERPOL Purple Notice To Expose Sophisticated Trade-Based Money...

Punjab Dams' Water Level Recede, Bring Relief To Flood-Hit Areas

Punjab Dams' Water Level Recede, Bring Relief To Flood-Hit Areas

VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates...

VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report