Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon

2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon. |

What is going on inside Assam's jails? Jailer & warden are involved in anti social activities to earn easy money.

A surprise inspection by Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnaneel Deka on Friday exposed rampant illegal activities inside Nagaon Central Jail, where drugs were being supplied to inmates by two security personnel.

According to officials, the two personnel identified as Patangi and Hazarika were allegedly supplying drugs to a convict named Salim, who is said to be running a large-scale drug network from within the prison.

“We came for a sudden visit. What we witnessed was shocking Patangi and Hazarika were bringing in drugs from outside and handing them over to Salimuddin. If they are tipped off about inspections, they hide everything beforehand,” DC Sharma said.

The inspection also revealed that several convicts were living a life of comfort inside the prison, with unrestricted access to contraband.

Three canteens are operating inside the jail where items like fish, meat, cold drinks, and energy drinks are easily available. Around 100 bottles of energy drinks were found, which inmates reportedly consume after using marijuana,” Sharma added.

Jail Superintendent Mukul Bhuyan has been accused of shielding the illegal activities.

“Such low-level and unlawful practices are happening inside the jail under the watch of the jailer and superintendent. Strict action will be taken, and the government has been informed. I personally witnessed these activities,” Sharma stated.

The District Commissioner has reported the matter to the concerned authorities, and a detailed investigation is set to follow.