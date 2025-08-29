 'State Govt Will Provide All Possible Support For The Preservation Of Rare Manuscripts': Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The university family extended a traditional welcome to the Chief Minister with students chanting Vedic mantras and reciting verses. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma, Registrar Rakesh Kumar, and Finance Officer, along with professors, greeted him.

Friday, August 29, 2025
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Varanasi, August 29: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya on Friday to inspect the preservation work being carried out under the National Mission for Manuscripts. This was his third visit to the university campus. The university family extended a traditional welcome to the Chief Minister with students chanting Vedic mantras and reciting verses. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma, Registrar Rakesh Kumar, and Finance Officer, along with professors, greeted him.

The Chief Minister closely monitored the progress of preserving rare manuscripts and instructed that the pace of work be accelerated. He stated that preserving these manuscripts, which are the heritage of Indian culture, is a commendable task, and for this, the Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide every possible support. He emphasised that protecting cultural and spiritual heritage is a crucial responsibility for future generations.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preservation works being carried out by the National Mission for Manuscripts at the university’s extension building with the support of the Government of India. He also enquired about the progress of the historic Saraswati Bhavan Library and other construction works.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma said that the Chief Minister’s third visit to the university is a matter of pride and joy for the Sanskrit language, the university, and the Devvani. He assured that the university is fully committed to speeding up the campaign for the preservation of manuscripts.

On this occasion, Registrar Rakesh Kumar, Finance Officer Harishankar Mishra, Prof. Jitendra Kumar, Prof. Mahendra Pandey, Prof. Dinesh Kumar Garg, Prof. Rajnath, Engineer Ramvijay Singh, Public Relations Officer Shashindra Mishra, along with other professors and officials from the university family, were present.

