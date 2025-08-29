Punjab Dams' Water Level Recede, Bring Relief To Flood-Hit Areas

The water level of Pong dam on Friday recorded 1,392.46 feet water level from its earlier 1,393.63 feet and its inflow reduced to 61,371 cusecs from 1,44,371 cusecs recorded earlier. | Representation Image ANI

Chandigarh: In a major relief for a multitude of affected people in the flood-stricken regions of Punjab, the water levels in the key dams of the state, namely, Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, receded on Friday.

According to reports, the water level in Ranjit Sagar dam, the water level receded by one meter – from 526 meters to 525 meters and the inflow decreased from 91,286 cusecs to 54,623 cusecs.

Ranjit Sagar dam is built on river Ravi, which originates from Bara Banghal, near Rohtang Pass (Himachal Pradesh) enters Punjab from Pathankot district and flows from Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar in Punjab; Ravi enters into Pakistan from Gurdaspur and joins Chenab river there.

The water level of Pong dam on Friday recorded 1,392.46 feet water level from its earlier 1,393.63 feet and its inflow reduced to 61,371 cusecs from 1,44,371 cusecs recorded earlier.

The Pong dam is built on river Beas which originates from Beas Kund, near Rohtang Pass (Himachal Pradesh) and enters Punjab from its Hoshiarpur district and flows through Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. The river water is used for irrigation and power generation. The river joins Beas and Sutlej in Tarn Taran.

The Bhakra dam water level dropped to 1,671.71 feet on Friday from its earlier 1,671.83 and its inflow went down to 49,137 cusecs from its earlier 54,213.

Bhakra dam is built on Sutlej river, which originates from Tibet, near Nangal town of Ropar district in Punjab, located close to neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Sulej enters Punjab from Ropar and further flows through Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Fazilka in Punjab before merging with Chenab river in Pakistan after merging with Beas river in Tarn Taran.