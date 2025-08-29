 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief

Stating that Punjab has suffered significant losses due to nature’s fury, the spokesperson said that the chief minister said that he, along with his ministers and AAP MLAs, will be contributing one month’s salary to aid and support those affected by the floods.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the entire Cabinet and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, would be donating their one month’s salary towards flood relief efforts in the state, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Stating that Punjab has suffered significant losses due to nature’s fury, the spokesperson said that the chief minister said that he, along with his ministers and AAP MLAs, will be contributing one month’s salary to aid and support those affected by the floods.

It may be recalled that the AAP had come to power after the 2022 assembly polls winning 92 of the total 117 seats in the state.

Meanwhile, executing flood relief efforts on a war footing in the wake of recent floods caused by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, along with continued heavy rainfall in Punjab, the state government on Thursday claimed to have evacuated 5,290 people from flood-hit areas,so far.

FPJ Shorts
Top Maharashtra Leaders Unite At Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park Home For Ganesh Festivities
Top Maharashtra Leaders Unite At Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park Home For Ganesh Festivities
Mumbai Police Nab 30-Year-Old With Illegal Firearm In Vikhroli
Mumbai Police Nab 30-Year-Old With Illegal Firearm In Vikhroli
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Diversions Ahead Of Maratha Kranti Morcha On August 29 At Azad Maidan; Check Details Inside
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Diversions Ahead Of Maratha Kranti Morcha On August 29 At Azad Maidan; Check Details Inside
Mumbai News: Matunga Police Transfer ₹76 Crore Corporate Fraud Case To EOW For Probe
Mumbai News: Matunga Police Transfer ₹76 Crore Corporate Fraud Case To EOW For Probe
Read Also
Punjab Rains: Indian Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Vehicle For Flood Rescue In Amritsar - VIDEO
article-image

Stating that 2,000 people were evacuated in Gurdaspur district, 710 in Amritsar, 2,000 in Ferozepur, 480 in Kapurthala, and 100 in Fazilka district, The spokesperson said adding that following the chief minister’s directives, state cabinet ministers visited affected districts today to inspect the relief efforts being carried out by local administrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief

'He Is Scared': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack On PM Modi Over Vote Theft

'He Is Scared': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack On PM Modi Over Vote Theft

'Will Not Allow Anyone To Snatch Voting Rights': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

'Will Not Allow Anyone To Snatch Voting Rights': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

'No Rule That Anyone Must Step Down At 75': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Denies Advocating Retirement Age...

'No Rule That Anyone Must Step Down At 75': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Denies Advocating Retirement Age...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled