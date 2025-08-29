Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow

Lucknow: The ownership dispute over the historic Rifa-e-Aam Club in Wazirganj has escalated, with descendants of the Nawabs, including Raja Mahmoodabad, staking claim to the land, while the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) maintains it is government nazul property under its jurisdiction. On Tuesday, the LDA conducted an anti-encroachment drive inside the premises, removing 22 illegal shops, workshops, and shanties. Around 10 families residing there were shifted under the resettlement policy to Basant Kunj housing scheme with allocated PMAY units.

The drive faced stiff resistance from local residents and shopkeepers, who attempted to halt the demolition. However, heavy police deployment ensured the operation was completed without major disturbance. Senior LDA officials, including nazul and zonal officers, were present during the exercise.

According to LDA Secretary Vivek Srivastava, the club was originally leased in 1886 for 99 years, and after the lease ended in 1985, the land was transferred to the authority. LDA has announced plans to develop facilities such as a marriage hall, cafeteria, sports zone, and boundary wall at the site.

Meanwhile, descendants of the Nawabs, including Nafees Jahan and Raja Mahmoodabad, have challenged the LDA’s claim, insisting the land belonged to their ancestors. Their legal representatives allege the demolition was unlawful and stressed that the ownership issue is still pending before the court.