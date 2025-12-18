Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing Marble

Taj Mahal, Agra |

Agra: Efforts to restore the fading colour of the Taj Mahal have gained momentum with scientists from Aligarh Muslim University and Russia beginning work on a photo catalytic nano material technique to revive the monument’s yellowing marble. The initial results of the experiment have been encouraging, prompting researchers to express confidence that the entire marble surface of the world heritage structure can be restored over the next three years as per the memorandum of understanding signed for the project.

Project Launched Under Indo-Russian Research Collaboration

The project is being led by AMU’s Department of Museology chairman Professor Abdurrahim, along with Russian scientist Peter and an AMU research scholar. The work has been underway for the past two years. According to Professor Abdurrahim, prolonged exposure to changing weather conditions, sunlight, dust and rising pollution levels has caused the Taj Mahal’s marble to gradually lose its natural sheen over time.

During preliminary studies, scientists found that the marble flooring of the monument was the most affected, showing visible signs of yellowing. As a result, experiments were first carried out on the floor to assess the effectiveness of the nano material under Indian climatic conditions.

Russia-Developed Nano Material Shows Promising Results

Professor Abdurrahim said a specialised chemical based photo catalytic nano material was developed in Russia to address both discoloration and surface degradation of marble. He said the material has shown strong results in controlling yellowing and slowing down the natural decay process of marble. The scientists involved in the project have maintained that the material is safe, environmentally compatible and does not have any adverse impact on the monument.

Earlier, a mud pack treatment using Multani mitti was applied on the Taj Mahal’s marble to prevent discoloration. However, researchers noted that the method did not produce long lasting or satisfactory results, making the need for a more effective and durable solution necessary.

Nearly Four Centuries of Environmental Exposure Taking a Toll

In addition to discoloration, scientists have also observed gradual erosion of the marble, which is considered a natural process over centuries. The application of the photo catalytic nano material is expected to help arrest this degradation and extend the life of the marble surfaces.

Researchers associated with the project pointed out that construction of the Taj Mahal began in 1632 and its marble has endured nearly four centuries of environmental exposure. Over these 393 years, noticeable colour changes have appeared on the dome, minarets and several other sections of the monument. These vulnerable areas have been identified during testing.

The outer walls of the Taj Mahal have also shown the impact of wind and environmental stress. Officials said the Archaeological Survey of India is cooperating in the project to ensure that conservation work is carried out in accordance with heritage preservation norms.