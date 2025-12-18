 Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing Marble
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaScientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing Marble

Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing Marble

During preliminary studies, scientists found that the marble flooring of the monument was the most affected, showing visible signs of yellowing. As a result, experiments were first carried out on the floor to assess the effectiveness of the nano material under Indian climatic conditions.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Taj Mahal, Agra |

Agra: Efforts to restore the fading colour of the Taj Mahal have gained momentum with scientists from Aligarh Muslim University and Russia beginning work on a photo catalytic nano material technique to revive the monument’s yellowing marble. The initial results of the experiment have been encouraging, prompting researchers to express confidence that the entire marble surface of the world heritage structure can be restored over the next three years as per the memorandum of understanding signed for the project.

Project Launched Under Indo-Russian Research Collaboration

The project is being led by AMU’s Department of Museology chairman Professor Abdurrahim, along with Russian scientist Peter and an AMU research scholar. The work has been underway for the past two years. According to Professor Abdurrahim, prolonged exposure to changing weather conditions, sunlight, dust and rising pollution levels has caused the Taj Mahal’s marble to gradually lose its natural sheen over time.

During preliminary studies, scientists found that the marble flooring of the monument was the most affected, showing visible signs of yellowing. As a result, experiments were first carried out on the floor to assess the effectiveness of the nano material under Indian climatic conditions.

FPJ Shorts
Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing Marble
Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing Marble
India–Oman CEPA Unlocks Zero-Duty Access For Over 99% Of Indian Exports, Boosts Trade, Services And Investment Ties
India–Oman CEPA Unlocks Zero-Duty Access For Over 99% Of Indian Exports, Boosts Trade, Services And Investment Ties
'Double Standards': Netizen Flags 'VIP Culture' After MS Dhoni Seen Clearing Airport Security Check Wearing Watch & Fitness Band | VIDEO
'Double Standards': Netizen Flags 'VIP Culture' After MS Dhoni Seen Clearing Airport Security Check Wearing Watch & Fitness Band | VIDEO
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Urges Parties To Cooperate Ahead Of Winter Session
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Urges Parties To Cooperate Ahead Of Winter Session

Russia-Developed Nano Material Shows Promising Results

Professor Abdurrahim said a specialised chemical based photo catalytic nano material was developed in Russia to address both discoloration and surface degradation of marble. He said the material has shown strong results in controlling yellowing and slowing down the natural decay process of marble. The scientists involved in the project have maintained that the material is safe, environmentally compatible and does not have any adverse impact on the monument.

Earlier, a mud pack treatment using Multani mitti was applied on the Taj Mahal’s marble to prevent discoloration. However, researchers noted that the method did not produce long lasting or satisfactory results, making the need for a more effective and durable solution necessary.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Save Aravalli Campaign Gains Momentum As Former CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre And Supreme...
article-image

Nearly Four Centuries of Environmental Exposure Taking a Toll

In addition to discoloration, scientists have also observed gradual erosion of the marble, which is considered a natural process over centuries. The application of the photo catalytic nano material is expected to help arrest this degradation and extend the life of the marble surfaces.

Researchers associated with the project pointed out that construction of the Taj Mahal began in 1632 and its marble has endured nearly four centuries of environmental exposure. Over these 393 years, noticeable colour changes have appeared on the dome, minarets and several other sections of the monument. These vulnerable areas have been identified during testing.

The outer walls of the Taj Mahal have also shown the impact of wind and environmental stress. Officials said the Archaeological Survey of India is cooperating in the project to ensure that conservation work is carried out in accordance with heritage preservation norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing...

Scientists From AMU And Russia Use Photocatalytic Nano Technology To Restore Taj Mahal’s Yellowing...

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Urges Parties To Cooperate Ahead Of Winter Session

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Urges Parties To Cooperate Ahead Of Winter Session

Rajasthan: Save Aravalli Campaign Gains Momentum As Former CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre And Supreme...

Rajasthan: Save Aravalli Campaign Gains Momentum As Former CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre And Supreme...

Why Assam’s Barpeta & Kamrup Keep Surfacing In Lucknow’s SIR Drive In Slums

Why Assam’s Barpeta & Kamrup Keep Surfacing In Lucknow’s SIR Drive In Slums

'Humans Or Demons': Authorities Allegedly Dump Stones & Sand On Local Farmers’ Paddy Fields In...

'Humans Or Demons': Authorities Allegedly Dump Stones & Sand On Local Farmers’ Paddy Fields In...