Rajasthan: Save Aravalli Campaign Gains Momentum As Former CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre And Supreme Court To Reconsider New Definition

Jaipur: The dissent regarding the Supreme Court's approval of the new definition of the Aravalli hills is gaining momentum in Rajasthan as former CM Ashok Gehlot has come out supporting the 'Save Aravalli campaign.' Gehlot urged the central government and the Supreme Court to reconsider the new definition to save the future generations.

Aravalli Hills Act as Lungs for NCR and Surrounding Regions, Says Gehlot

“The Aravali hills and the forests here act as the 'lungs' for the NCR and surrounding cities.

They stop dust storms and play a crucial role in reducing pollution. When the situation is so serious even with the Aravalli Range present, imagining how horrific the situation would be without it is terrifying,” said Gehlot in a social media statement.

आज मैं अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर (DP) बदलकर #SaveAravalli अभियान का हिस्सा बन रहा हूँ। यह सिर्फ एक फोटो नहीं, एक विरोध है उस नई परिभाषा के खिलाफ जिसके तहत 100 मीटर से कम ऊंचाई वाली पहाड़ियों को 'अरावली' मानने से इंकार किया जा रहा है। मेरा आपसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर बदलकर… pic.twitter.com/pt9u1O8UpX — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 18, 2025

Profile Picture Change Highlights Support for Civil Society Campaign

To support the “Save Aravalli Campaign” Gehlot has changed his social media profile picture, which is being run by various civil society organizations following the Supreme Court's recent approval of a new definition of the Aravalli Range that provides that only landforms with an elevation of 100 meters or more will be considered Aravalli hills.

As per the environmentalists, this standard will exclude more than 90% of the Aravalli hills from the scope of protection.

Symbolic Protest Urged Through #SaveAravalli Campaign

Calling to join the #SaveAravalli campaign by changing their profile picture and actively participating, Gehlot said that this is not just changing a photo but a symbolic protest against the new definition. These changes regarding the conservation of the Aravalli Range have put a big question mark on the future of the entire North India.

Urging the reconsideration, Gehlot said that the central government and the Supreme Court should reconsider this definition of the Aravalli Range to save future generations.

"The Aravalli range should be judged not by its “length” or “height,” but based on its “environmental contribution,” said Gehlot.

Aravalli Range Crucial for Groundwater Recharge and Biodiversity

Gehlot said that the Aravalli range is core to water conservation. Its rocks allow rainwater to seep into the ground, recharging the groundwater. If the mountains are destroyed, there will be a serious shortage of drinking water in the future, wildlife will disappear, and the entire ecosystem will be endangered.

Gehlot said that the Aravalli is a continuous chain. Its smaller hills are as important as the larger peaks. If even a single brick is removed from the wall, the protection will be compromised.

Following the Supreme Court's approval, environmental concerns have deepened in 15 districts, including Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Dungarpur, Bhilwara, and Sirohi—nearly half of Rajasthan.