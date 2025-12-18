UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Urges Parties To Cooperate Ahead Of Winter Session |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation for the smooth conduct of the upcoming winter session of the Assembly starting from Friday.

Addressing an all-party meeting convened at the Vidhan Bhavan, Mahana said the House functions effectively only with collective cooperation and recalled that several important issues were discussed positively during the previous session.

He said meaningful solutions to public problems can be achieved through logical, factual and high-quality debates on issues of public interest, with participation from both the ruling side and the opposition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister and Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath said the Assembly is an important platform to reflect public aspirations. He said the current session would provide an opportunity for serious discussion on key issues as well as on legislative business. Stressing the need for informed debate, the chief minister said the actual concept and intent of Bills should be clearly presented in the House.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the Special Intensive Revision campaign launched by the Election Commission of India to address discrepancies in electoral rolls. He said public representatives are cooperating in the exercise and the revision process aimed at including genuine voters will strengthen democracy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state has made unprecedented progress in every sector under the leadership of the chief minister. He said smooth functioning of the House is possible only with cooperation between the treasury benches and the opposition, adding that the government remains sensitive to issues raised by members and takes due note of them.

Leaders from various political parties, including Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey assured full cooperation from their respective parties for the uninterrupted functioning of the House.