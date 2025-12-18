 ED Raids Unnao YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi’s Residence In Unnao Days After Lavish Dubai Wedding
YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi, who rose from a small Unnao village to a lavish lifestyle, is under ED scrutiny after a Dubai cruise wedding. The agency raided his residence, probing Dream11-linked earnings, assets and foreign travels. Anurag, facing past controversies, was reportedly in Dubai during the raid.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
A dramatic rise from a small village in Unnao to a life of luxury has put famous YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scanner. Anurag, who reportedly cycled to school seven years ago, grabbed headlines after hosting a lavish wedding on a luxury cruise in Dubai on November 22, attended by Bollywood celebrities. He reportedly flew relatives from his village to Dubai at his own expense and owns high-end vehicles such as a BMW and a Land Rover Defender.

A 16-member ED team conducted a nearly 12-hour-long raid at Anurag’s residence on Wednesday, scrutinising property documents, bank transactions and digital devices. While officials have not disclosed details of any seizure, reports indicate that the agency is probing the source of crores earned through fantasy cricket platform Dream11 and whether the funds were linked to any illegal network. This follows an earlier ED action against him in October.

Anurag’s journey began in 2017–18, when he allegedly lost lakhs while associating with cricket bookies. After moving to Delhi, he discovered fantasy cricket platforms, which changed his fortunes. He later built a massive online following, with around 7 million YouTube subscribers and 2.4 million Instagram followers. His popularity peaked with a fan meet titled “Tu Kar Lega” in Lucknow in January 2024.

His life has also been marred by controversies. In December 2024, Anurag claimed he received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, alleging a Rs 1 crore extortion demand. More recently, an FIR was registered after occupants of a Thar vehicle registered in his name were accused of assaulting passengers of a Chandigarh University bus.

Anurag was reportedly not present during the raid and is believed to be in Dubai. ED is now examining his foreign travels, assets and alleged international links, including unverified reports of Dubai citizenship.

