'He Is Scared': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack On PM Modi Over Vote Theft

Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by alleging that the PM was scared as his vote theft had been caught.

Addressing Samvidhan Samman Sammelan, organised during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Motihari, Rahul alleged, “Modi is scared as he knows that his vote theft has been caught and now he cannot escape,” he alleged. He claimed that he was accusing Modi of indulging in vote theft everyday but the PM was maintaining complete silence. “Modi is keeping quiet because I have caught his vote theft,” he remarked while asking why the PM was silent over his vote-theft allegations.

Vote theft is an attack on the constitution and he would not allow it to happen, he remarked, claiming people of Bihar have shaken the confidence of Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul said, “I delve into any issue deeply. I will show the country that the vote theft was not only limited to Mahadevapura assembly constituency, a part of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency last LS polls but it happened across the country in the last Lok Sabha election, and also in the assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and now they (BJP) are trying to do it in Bihar." “I am getting calls from BJP MPs that I should not say Vote Chor. Now this arrow will hit the target,” he remarked.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that BJP was not only stealing votes but was also trying to eliminate the identity of OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, Mahadalits and Adivasis.

He said that he was proud of being son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, crediting him with bringing social awakening and assertiveness in the state. “What was the situation before 1990, how members from weaker castes were treated but when Lalu came to power, nobody could dare to mistreat them,” he added.

“Now leaders from the backward community are becoming chief ministers and the credit should go to Lalu for it. Nitish Kumar is chief minister because of Lalu`s struggles,” he added.

He claimed that BJP wanted to impose monarchy in the country, and asked “Whether people wanted monarchy or democracy.” He also claimed that the coming assembly polls would be Nitish`s last election, and also claimed that he would not become chief minister after the polls.