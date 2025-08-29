 Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities

The redevelopment plan includes the construction of three multi-story buildings that will house offices, restaurants, hotels, a mall, and luxurious waiting rooms.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:36 AM IST
article-image
Kanpur Central Station

Kanpur Central Station is being redeveloped to include airport-like facilities at a cost of ₹655 crore. The project, which is expected to be completed by March 2027, will transform the station into a modern travel hub with a focus on passenger convenience.

The redevelopment plan includes the construction of three multi-story buildings that will house offices, restaurants, hotels, a mall, and luxurious waiting rooms.

There will also be special arrangements for parking. The goal is to provide millions of daily commuters with a one-stop destination for all their needs.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled
article-image

BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi recently inspected the ongoing construction, confirming that the new station will offer numerous amenities, from waiting rooms to shopping options. This major upgrade aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers heading to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities
Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar
Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief

'He Is Scared': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack On PM Modi Over Vote Theft

'He Is Scared': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack On PM Modi Over Vote Theft

'Will Not Allow Anyone To Snatch Voting Rights': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

'Will Not Allow Anyone To Snatch Voting Rights': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO