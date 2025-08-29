Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities

Kanpur Central Station

Kanpur Central Station is being redeveloped to include airport-like facilities at a cost of ₹655 crore. The project, which is expected to be completed by March 2027, will transform the station into a modern travel hub with a focus on passenger convenience.

The redevelopment plan includes the construction of three multi-story buildings that will house offices, restaurants, hotels, a mall, and luxurious waiting rooms.

There will also be special arrangements for parking. The goal is to provide millions of daily commuters with a one-stop destination for all their needs.

BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi recently inspected the ongoing construction, confirming that the new station will offer numerous amenities, from waiting rooms to shopping options. This major upgrade aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers heading to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.